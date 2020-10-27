Olivia Culpo's New INC Fashion Line at Macy's Is a Family Affair

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Culpo sisters are bringing their enviable style to Macy's today with the Culpos x INC fashion line. Olivia, Aurora and Sophia Culpo not only live together currently, but have also gone in on this line that reflects each of their unique personal styles.
"All three of our styles are very different so it was really fun to collaborate together to make pieces that everyone loves," Olivia exclusively told E! "It was challenging at times to agree on design details, but I think we got it right!"
So what are the sisters' favorite pieces from the collection? Hear all about them below, plus catch Olivia on Daily Pop today to hear more about the line!
"I love so many of the cozy sets since I just had a baby 6 weeks ago—it's important to be comfortable with my baby but also able to run after my toddler! I also love the romper because it looks pulled together and the fabric is so soft. The sweatshirt dress is nice for a cozy at home 'date night' with my husband!"—Aurora
"My favorite color is red and there are a few sets that come in a bold cherry red color. One set has fringe and another one has an off-the-shoulder detail. It also comes in black and white, and I think they are perfect to wear for the holidays. The leather shorts fit so well and I can already see myself pairing them with black tights when it gets colder. My closet is full of well made staple pieces that I can mix and match and I really tried to pull that into this collection, but we added some flair with cutouts, shoulder pads, structure, etc."—Olivia
"I love the hoodie jumpsuit set. I am really into different sneakers right now like old-school Nikes, or hightop Vans so I love to pair my sneaks with this set. I feel comfortable but styled at the same time. I also love the fringe robe. It's so comfortable to wear in the morning because it's like you are wrapped in a blanket! I love to start every morning with a mediation and this robe has become a staple for that time. I also really love the teddy set because you‘re basically wearing pajamas but its totally acceptable!"—Sophia
