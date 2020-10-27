Olivia Culpo's New INC Fashion Line at Macy's Is a Family Affair

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Culpo sisters are bringing their enviable style to Macy's today with the Culpos x INC fashion line. Olivia, Aurora and Sophia Culpo not only live together currently, but have also gone in on this line that reflects each of their unique personal styles.

"All three of our styles are very different so it was really fun to collaborate together to make pieces that everyone loves," Olivia exclusively told E! "It was challenging at times to agree on design details, but I think we got it right!"

So what are the sisters' favorite pieces from the collection? Hear all about them below, plus catch Olivia on Daily Pop today to hear more about the line!