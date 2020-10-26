Sorel Flash Sale: Stock Up on Winter Boots & Save up to 50% Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Sorel boots are a mainstay in the winter. They keep our toes warm and prevent us from slipping on all that snow and ice. So we're more than excited that Nordstrom Rack has a flash sale on the brand going on right now.
Below, our favorite finds from the Sorel flash sale that will become new staples in your winter wardrobe. And shop quick, because this sale ends in two days!
Sorel Out 'N About Plus Waterproof Bootie
This casual bootie is waterproof and comes in three colors. Its herringbone outsole is super unique.
Sorel Tofino II Faux Fur Trim Waterproof Boot
We love the sage hue of this classic boot with a faux fur trim. Its micro-fleece lining is super cozy.
Sorel Addington Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Heels in the snow? Yes you can with these waterproof Chelsea boots that have a lugged sole.
Sorel Cate Cutout Leather Boot
You'll get so much wear out of these pebbled leather booties with cool cutout sides.
Sorel Blake Bootie
This ankle bootie comes in two colors and has a round toe. Its grip sole will keep you from slipping.
Sorel Whistler Mid Calf Boot
These leather boots promise to keep you warm in up to -25 degree weather thanks to their insulation and wool lining.
Sorel Whistler Boot
You can buy them in a classic height as well, in two colors.
Sorel Kinetic Lite Suede Lace-Up Sneaker
We love the color scheme of these suede sneakers. They have a super comfy footbed.
Sorel Cate Waterproof Block Heel Bootie
This block heel suede bootie has a waterproof finish and side zip closure.
Up next, Ugg flash sale: Save up to 70% now! And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!