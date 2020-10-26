Does Reese Witherspoon Want to Run For Office? Her Political Aspirations May Surprise You

Related : Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde" Virtual Reunion

Reese Witherspoon for president? The Oscar winner is hinting that she may be willing to run for office down the line... say, in 2040.

On an episode of the SmartLess podcast on Monday, Oct. 26, the Legally Blonde star explained why she's not ruling out a future in politics.

Podcast co-host Jason Bateman asked her if she's interested in pursuing government work. Witherspoon responded, "I mean, I wouldn't say never because I don't know where I'm going to be when I'm, you know, 65."

She also explained why it's a cause close to her heart. "I think we need better representation and balance," Witherspoon said. "Women are 50 percent of the population, but we're not 50 percent of the representation in government, which is bizarre, particularly when they're adjudicating over our bodies."

The 44-year-old Southern belle continued, "And the lack of representation of people of color, who make up a large, almost majority of this country. What about balance, you know? Just yin and yang. Male, female balance."