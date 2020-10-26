Clare Crawley Has an Epic Response to Criticism Over Her Strip Dodgeball Date

Clare Crawley can't seem to catch a break.
This time, Clare is responding to criticism over The Bachelorette's dodgeball date from hell. As fans of the show witnessed on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Clare's men participated in a game of strip dodgeball that ended with the contestants wearing just a thong. Those who were wearing the least amount of clothing had to return to their rooms, while the winners enjoyed a cocktail party with Clare.
The risqué nature of the game drew criticism from contestants and viewers alike, with one Twitter user writing to the Bachelorette, "It's awful you had the guys take off their clothes if The bachelor asked the women do the same things all heck would break loose. You were wrong. Juan Pablo [Galavis] should have had you strip."
But, as Clare pointed out, Juan Pablo did have his contestants strip down. Clare shared a photo of Andi Dorfman and Lucy Aragon wearing scant clothing during a photoshoot with Juan Pablo, responding, "You mean like this?"
Additionally, Clare liked quite a few tweets that were critical of The Bachelorette producers, hinting that she wasn't the one to blame for the sexual nature of the group date. One such tweet read, "Hmmmm it's almost like making contestants take their clothes off is a really tired production trick and wasn't your idea at all."
Clare previously hinted at her discomfort over the way things went down by responding, "YES. YES. YES," to Bekah Martinez's Chatty Broads podcast recap of the episode. The Chatty Broads Instagram account also reposted a DM they received from Clare, which read, "you ladies couldn't have been more accurate on it all! Thank you."
On the podcast, the Bachelor Nation member and co-host Jess Ambrose called the moment "inappropriate," with Bekah expressing her disapproval of the love languages group date. She shared, "She's the only woman in the room, with this group of men in this weird conference room, blindfolded, not knowing who is going to come up and touch her... Not only that but the men are being forced to then put on blindfolds and be touched by her and/or touch her."
Regarding the dodgeball date, Jess and Bekah felt like a line was definitely crossed. "I felt like it was humiliating also to her," Bekah shared. "Because she was literally forced to watch them as they had their d--ks out for her... I felt bad for everyone involved."
But the dodgeball date will be addressed in the next episode, as the teaser showed contestant Yosef Aborady confronting Clare over the events that took place.
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.