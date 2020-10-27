Plus-Size Model Brooke Finally Got the Confidence She Deserves on Dr. 90210

Related : Dude With Stretched-Out Ears Wants George Clooney's Lobes!

A life-changing experience.

Brooke lost almost 200 pounds through diet and exercise, and now, she's ready for a tummy tuck that will rid her of the excess skin that formed during her transformation.

The 26-year old California local and first-time Dr. 90210 patient paid a visit to Dr. Cat Begovic on tonight's all-new episode, and the plastic surgeon listened as Brooke recounted her life story in addition to what the procedure would mean to her.

"I'm a plus-size model, but as a child, I actually was ashamed of my body. I felt like I was made wrong and I was using food to cope with feeling like I'm not like everyone else," Brooke explained. "That's something I'm still healing from."

She continued, "Losing the skin is not about changing my body—I'm very proud of my body—but I am looking forward to the day where my skin is not a focus. I'm ready to just really redefine who I am now and let go of who I was."