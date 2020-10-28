Terry Bradshaw & His Wife Tammy Are Headed to Paris—But Wait, There's a Twist

A Parisian experience right in Texas.
Terry Bradshaw and his wife Tammy are preparing to celebrate their anniversary on this week's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, and as the former NFL star explains in the above sneak peek clip, he wants to mark the occasion with a romantic getaway to Paris.
However, there's one big problem: the coronavirus pandemic.
"I've never been to Paris," Terry tells his daughters Erin and Rachel. "I wanted to go to Paris so bad."
He apparently went all out while planning his and Tammy's original trip, even booking a stay at Hôtel Le Bristol, where Midnight in Paris was filmed. But now, Terry's at a loss for replacement plans.
"What about driving somewhere?" Erin suggests, which seemingly sparks a new idea for her dad that still involves a trip to Paris.
More specifically, Paris, Texas.
"I think she would like it," Terry says of the Northeast Texas town, pointing out that there's even an Eiffel Tower there, albeit a much smaller replica of the French one.
"So this is your plan?" a doubtful Rachel asks Terry in a confessional. "Do you think Tammy is going to really think she's in France when she's in Paris, Texas?"
Terry fires back, "That's not even the point!"
"The point is, she's gonna think this is so sweet and loving," he adds.
Unable to argue with that point, Rachel responds that her father's plan is certainly aligned with all of his "other harebrained schemes," like the time he tried to help launch her real estate career by placing bench ads all over Dallas that read "Seal the Deal with Rachel Bradshaw."
She continues, noting there was also the stunt he pulled while trying to get Erin to admit she got a boob job: throwing a pool party mid-winter.
"That was creative!" Terry says.
But even he can't help but note, "None of it worked."
"Maybe this one will!" Rachel adds.
Find out if she's right on Thursday's all-new The Bradshaw Bunch!