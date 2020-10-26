See Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie in the New Batsuit

The new Batwoman is suited up!

The CW and Warner Bros. TV just released the first look at the new batsuit on Batwoman, worn by its new star Javicia Leslie, and we are so ready for it to be January.

New Batwoman Ryan Wilder (Leslie) will first wear Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) suit in episode two, and then her redesigned version will make its debut in episode three to make it clear that a new hero has arrived in Gotham.

Leslie and showrunner Caroline Dries promised during DC FanDome that the suit would be redesigned for the first Black Batwoman, particularly in terms of the silhouette. That's clear from Ryan's incredible bat-wig, which is a big change from Kate's red mane.

"Ryan's journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?' But it's not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City," Dries said in a statement. "As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.'"