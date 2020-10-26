YOUR MONDAY CHEAT SHEET

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Ryan Phillippe Throws Some Major Shade Ellen DeGeneres' Way While On a Jog

Ryan Phillippe raised eyebrows when he made a dig at Ellen Degeneres over the weekend. See the sweaty selfie that has the internet talking.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 26, 2020 8:53 PMTags
Ellen DeGeneresControversyRyan PhillippeCelebritiesThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
Related: Katy Perry Supports Ellen DeGeneres Amid Show Controversy

Did Ryan Phillippe have some Cruel Intentions when he set off on his jog this weekend?

The actor threw shade at talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on Instagram Saturday, Oct. 24. He posted to his Instagram Story a selfie that he took in front of an Ellen DeGeneres Show poster, writing for the caption, "And remember to be kind... Wait." 

It was a rather pointed dig at the comedian, whose syndicated talk show was the subject of controversy this year.

In July, multiple current and former employees claimed the Ellen set was a "toxic" workplace, prompting Warner Bros. and a third party company to look into the allegations. Ellen went on to send a memo to staff, writing that she was "disappointed" to learn of the claims being made by employees. She stated, "For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again." 

photos
Ellen DeGeneres' Celebrity Supporters and Detractors

Additionally, it was revealed on July 30 that multiple employees had accused a select group of executive producers of sexual misconduct. Those individuals were later fired by Warner Bros., although they denied the accusations. 

Instagram

While Ellen herself was never the subject of accusations of any sort, the host apologized for not doing more to prevent wrongdoing on the set of her show. 

During the 18th season premiere, she told the audience, "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

Ellen also acknowledged the rumors about her being rude, sharing that her "be kind" credo puts her in "a tricky position."

"The truth is I am that person that you see on TV," she said. "I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad; I get mad; I get anxious; I get frustrated; I get impatient and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress, and I am especially working on the impatience thing. And it's not going well because it's not going fast enough, I'll tell you that."

Trending Stories

1

Cardi B's Cousin Arrested During Outing With Her and Offset

2

Ryan Phillippe Throws Major Shade Ellen DeGeneres' Way While On a Jog

3

Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Like Ryan, several other stars have spoken out against Ellen, including Everybody Loves Raymond actor Brad Garrett. He tweeted, "Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her."

However, Ellen has far more celeb supporters than detractors. To see who has stood up for the star, check out the gallery above!

Trending Stories

1

Cardi B's Cousin Arrested During Outing With Her and Offset

2

Adele Makes Her SNL Hosting Debut: Relive Her 5 Best Moments

3

Anne Hathaway Reveals Baby No. 2’s Name Nearly a Year After Birth

4

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Post Baby Body for the First Time

5

Bachelorette Clare Likes Tweets Hinting at Her Blowout Exit

Latest News

See Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie in the New Batsuit

Aw! Watch Artem Chigvintsev Dance With His & Nikki Bella's Son Matteo

Update!

Bachelorette Star Dale Moss Once Modeled Halloween Costumes

Ryan Phillippe Throws Major Shade Ellen DeGeneres' Way While On a Jog

The Snooki-less Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Trailer Is Wild

Pregnant Sadie Robertson Was Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Anne Hathaway Reveals Baby No. 2’s Name Nearly a Year After Birth