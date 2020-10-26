YOUR MONDAY CHEAT SHEET

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Pregnant Sadie Robertson Is Recovering After Hospitalization for Coronavirus

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson, who is pregnant with her first baby, called her experience with COVID-19 "one of the most challenging times." Read her health update below.

By McKenna Aiello Oct 26, 2020 8:40 PMTags
CelebritiesInjury And IllnessSadie RobertsonCoronavirus
Related: "Duck Dynasty" Star Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant

Sadie Robertson is on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19 amid her pregnancy. 

Calling her experience "one of the most challenging things," the Duck Dynasty star revealed on Oct. 26 that she was recently hospitalized after becoming "very sick" with the virus. 

"I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild," Sadie, 23, captioned an Instagram selfie taken in the hospital. "I've definitely struggled through this one!" 

The reality TV personality, who in early October announced she and husband Christian Huff are expecting their first child together, said, "thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well."

Sadie also confirmed she is no longer being treated in the hospital and has "just about fully recovered." Through her health battle, the mom-to-be told her almost 4 million followers that she's "learned a lot" after being "challenged in a lot of new ways." 

photos
Hollywood's Baby Boom During the Coronavirus Pandemic

"My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid," she continued, also revealing that her mother, Korie Robertson, and younger sister, Bella Robertson, both tested positive for coronavirus. 

She said they plan to share more details on Wednesday's episode of the Whoa That's Good podcast. Sadie did not disclose when her symptoms began or how long she spent in the hospital. 

Sadie Robertson/Instagram

The Dancing With the Stars alum's health news comes seven months after she helped 5,000 brides whose weddings were affected by the pandemic by sending them personalized gifts. 

Trending Stories

1

Cardi B's Cousin Arrested During Outing With Her and Offset

2

Ryan Phillippe Throws Major Shade Ellen DeGeneres' Way While On a Jog

3

Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

"Being a bride this past year," she shared on Instagram at the time, "I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation and excitement goes into your wedding day. I have been racking my brain with what I can do to help, and I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day."

Trending Stories

1

Cardi B's Cousin Arrested During Outing With Her and Offset

2

Adele Makes Her SNL Hosting Debut: Relive Her 5 Best Moments

3

Anne Hathaway Reveals Baby No. 2’s Name Nearly a Year After Birth

4

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Post Baby Body for the First Time

5

Bachelorette Clare Likes Tweets Hinting at Her Blowout Exit

Latest News

See Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie in the New Batsuit

Aw! Watch Artem Chigvintsev Dance With His & Nikki Bella's Son Matteo

Update!

Bachelorette Star Dale Moss Once Modeled Halloween Costumes

Ryan Phillippe Throws Major Shade Ellen DeGeneres' Way While On a Jog

The Snooki-less Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Trailer Is Wild

Pregnant Sadie Robertson Was Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Anne Hathaway Reveals Baby No. 2’s Name Nearly a Year After Birth