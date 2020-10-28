You Need to Add Camila Coelho's At-Home Spa Treatment to Your Self-Care Routine ASAP

Missing the spa? Let Camila Coelho soothe your woes.
The Brazilian influencer, whose Elaluz beauty line launched in August, opened up about her self-care routine as part of E! News Wellness Wednesday series and her easy (and weekly!) at-home treatment will have you wondering why you ever left your house to relax in the first place.
Plus, Coelho's morning rituals are seriously inspiring us to start our days with a little more coffee and a little more gratitude, two things we all could use a little more of right now.
Read on to find out the 32-year-old YouTube star's go-to workout routine, the snack she can't get enough of and more...
Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:
"Share love wherever you go." I truly believe that if you share love, respect others, and show compassion to the world, that same good energy will be returned to you.
The First Thing You Do in the Morning:
The first thing I do is drink coffee and focus on being grateful. I have a hard time waking up some mornings, but the smell of coffee alone energizes me. I like to take the time to slow down, drink my coffee and think about the things that I am truly thankful for in my life.
Three Things You Try to Do Each Day:
1. One thing I have started to do a lot, especially during quarantine, is hug my husband for 20 seconds. It is life-changing! I have found that it helps relieve stress, even on days when I am not feeling my best.
2. I try to take the time each day to step outside and get some fresh air. Just by simply taking a few minutes to go outside, I feel so much more grounded and at ease.
3. I try my best to practice gratefulness every day. By thinking about just three things each day that I am most grateful for, I find that I consciously appreciate everything in my life more long-term.
Social Media Accounts You Follow for Positivity:
I love following @Gisele. She often shares about her connection with nature and her overall messaging is so positive and calming.
I am obsessed with @theellenshow. It always makes me laugh, brings me joy and makes me want to support others.
I've been following @jaynathefuture for a bit now and I love her Sunday sermons. There is so much truth in her words and I find myself learning through her content.
The @nature account brings me back to my home country, Brazil. I grew up being connected with nature and going through this feed gives me peace and appreciation for Mother Nature and the beauty that exists in our world.
Your Favorite Way to Break a Sweat Right Now:
My husband and I recently bought bikes, so we have been going on a lot of bike rides together. It's such a great way to end our day together and sometimes we ride all the way to the beach! On days I'm looking for an extra sweat, I do my 30-minute workouts with my trainer on IGTV.
Your Go-To Snack & Why:
Vovozinha, a sweet Brazilian popcorn—and I found a small market in Culver City that sells it. I also love mangoes and tangerines when I'm looking for a healthier snack.
Your Go-To Healthy Recipe:
I love making guacamole and sometimes I'll also mash up avocados to make a good avocado toast. I also love making caprese salad for my husband and myself.
Your Go-To Indulgence:
Brazilian Tho De Queijo. I learned how to make it fresh from scratch at home and I have it in the morning or afternoon as a snack. It's also gluten-free! Once you eat the fresh dough, it's hard to buy from the store.
Your Go-To Easy Beauty Routine:
My go-to beauty routine is concealer, mascara, some added lip and cheek tint and some lip hydration using my lip therapy balm. I love having a go-to easy beauty routine and really kept this in mind when creating my Elaluz products.
Your Current Feel-Good Song:
Whenever I am stressed "Hallelujah" by Penatonix always touches me and calms me down. When I want to dance, I listen to "Menina Solta" by Guilia B. It brings me back to Brazil and has a great vibe.
The Apps or Podcasts You've Been Turning To:
I use the Headspace app for meditation. I started meditating about a year ago and at first had trouble getting into it on my own, but this app has helped tremendously. I listen to a meditation in the morning and before bed for 5, 10, or 20 minutes. I am very anxious so it calms me down and helps me dream less. It's my favorite! I also love using TikTok for content creation. I'm obsessed with it. I laugh so much when I am on TikTok. For photo editing, I use the KUNI Cam app. I love their filters and always use it to alter the lighting in images. It's the best.
No. 1 Self-Care Tip:
Take care of your skin. I have always believed that there is no perfect makeup look if you don't take care of your skin. Skincare is everything for me and if you use the right products and take off your makeup every day, your skin will thank you. One of my main products is Elaluz's beauty oil. It is so great and I have been using it constantly.
Once a week, I also take a bath and put on a face mask and hydrate my hair for my own at-home spa treatment. I like to do a mask that deeply hydrates my skin or do my full routine of toner, serum, eye cream and finish it off with a roller. It's my little self-care moment that has become a priority for me.
You Can't Go to Bed Without Doing This:
I cannot go to bed without praying and saying "I love you" to my husband. I always make sure to do both of these things.
What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:
Launching my beauty brand, Elaluz. I have worked so hard on this behind-the-scenes for over two years. It is one of my biggest dreams and I am so excited that the day has finally come for me to share my products with everyone.