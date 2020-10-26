Jennifer Garner Just Shut Down More Pregnancy Rumors in the Most Jennifer Garner Way

Related : Jennifer Garner Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation

Leave it to Jennifer Garner to remain America's sweetheart—even while shutting down some seemingly relentless pregnancy chatter.

The actress is no stranger to the pesky speculation female stars face in Hollywood and she swiftly squashed another bout of it on Sunday, Oct. 25. The rumor mill began turning after she posted a sweet photo of herself holding a pumpkin decorated like a house on her lap with another pumpkin smiling inside of it.

Garner simply captioned the shot, "When you and your jack-o'-lantern share a vibe."

However, some very observant fans interpreted the post as a cryptic pregnancy announcement. "Um.....does this mean there is a little Jennifer behind that pumpkin?" one fan asked in the comments. Another echoed, "Wait, does that mean you're pregnant??"

Of course, some could tell the post was going to spark such a response. As one comment pointed out, "For suuuuuure someone gonna ask if you're pregs."