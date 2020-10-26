LeAnn Rimes Looks Back on "Freeing" Coyote Ugly Role 20 Years Later

Related : LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 20 Years of "Coyote Ugly"

LeAnn Rimes is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Coyote Ugly in the best way possible.

The singer-songwriter just released a MegaMix of her four songs from the iconic film—including the ageless bop "Can't Fight the Moonlight"—and this time around, they're remixed in a way that will almost certainly make you wish you could hop up on a bar and give a performance alongside Piper Perabo's Violet.

In addition to dropping the dance mix, LeAnn is also set to release the remixed version of each individual track in the coming weeks! She gave E!'s Carissa Culiner all of the details on Monday, Oct. 26's Daily Pop, describing the project as "very nostalgic."

"It is a blast from the past," she said. "And to hear all of them together...it's its own movie in a way, you know?"

As fans of the cult classic surely recall, LeAnn didn't just contribute songs to the film; she made an appearance dancing and singing atop the famed bar.