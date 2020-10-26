Meet Crystal Kung Minkoff, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Newest Cast Member

Crystal Kung Minkoff has nabbed her diamond.
On Monday, Oct. 26, E! learned that the mother of two is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 11. This casting update comes after Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards' exits from RHOBH.
So, who exactly is Crystal Kung Minkoff? Not only is Crystal an entrepreneur as the founder of Real Coco, but she's also married to filmmaker Rob Minkoff.
And it seems as though Rob has directed most of our childhood favorites, including Disney's 1994 animated film The Lion King, Stuart Little, Stuart Little 2, The Haunted Mansion, The Forbidden Kingdom and Mr. Peabody & Sherman.
Crystal and Rob married back in 2007 and share two children together, Max, 8, and Zoe, 5. In fact, back in September, the couple celebrated 13 years of marriage.
Crystal gushed on Instagram, "13 years ago we got married. Best decision I've ever made."
Rob shared an equally gush-worthy post as he wrote, "13 years ago she said 'I do.' How lucky can one guy be?"
In regard to Crystal's connection to the RHOBH ladies, it appears she's friendly with Kyle Richards' sister Kathy Hilton. Back in December 2019, Crystal and Rob attended Kathy's holiday bash.
The now Housewife posted at the time, "Thank you @kathyhilton & Rick for spreading some serious holiday love!! It was a magical winter wonderland and @parishilton & @nickyhilton were perfection #TheHolidaysAreHere #OnlyInLA"
In addition to Kyle, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna are already following Crystal on Instagram. Former RHOBH star Teddi is also following the new Housewife, which leaves us wondering if she's given the newbie any advice.
At the end of September, Teddi took to Instagram and revealed that she was departing RHOBH.
"I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on," she sounded off. "I recently found out my contract as a housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of, 'oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…' Nah. I'm not going to do that, that's not who I am."
The All In founder added, "Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a break-up almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew and you get to do incredible things that you would probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I am really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, All In, I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead."
