Clare Crawley "Likes" Tweets That Hint At the Real Reason For Her Blowout Exit

Ladies, gentlemen and non-binary Bachelor Nation fanatics: the moment—the only moment—is fast approaching.

Three weeks into season 16 of The Bachelorette, we've learned so much about Clare Crawley's search for love. The major takeaways? A) She appears to be in love with Dale Moss. B) Dale Moss is certainly the one. C) Does anyone but Dale Moss have a chance at winning this game?

Just in case you need a refresher: In early August, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Clare will be replaced by Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams at some point during her explosive, unlike-any-other season. The signs are all there and every single teaser dropped by ABC hints at an exit that, in Chris Harrison's words, will "blow up" The Bachelorette.

"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," an insider told E!. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."