Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Expecting First Baby With Aubrey Rainey

There's a baby on the way for this Love Is Blind star.

Mark Cuevas, who starred in the debut season of the hit Netflix dating series, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Aubrey Rainey. The reality star announced the big news in a social media post on Sunday, Oct. 25.

"I'm so excited to be a dad—seriously one of the proudest moments of my life," Cuevas told E! News. "I'm going to be a protective dad, but also a dad that will always support my child in any endeavor."

As for the mom-to-be, Rainey gushed on Instagram, "Blessed beyond measure & cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin."

The couple commemorated the sweet news with a photo shoot in a field, using props like a sonogram and a "Dad" hat for Cuevas. They also confirmed the baby is due on April 29, 2021. While the big day is still months away, the future parents are already prepared for their baby's arrival on social media since they started an Instagram account for their son or daughter.