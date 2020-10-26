Monday Cheat Sheet: Inside Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship, Jill Duggar's Family Feud

For us, when we laid eyes on The Bachelorette's Dale Moss, it truly was love at first sight.
We couldn't resist the bulging muscles, the dazzling smile, the cheesy filling encased by a crunchy shell and topped off with the just the right amount of lettuce and tomato. Yes, long before he exited the limo and captured Clare Crawley's heart, the 32-year-old was modeling Halloween costumes for Party City. He has posed as a Superman, a Roman Centurion and a delicious taco. Plus, he lent his beautiful face to bag of photo booth props, where he can be seen holding up a sign that reads "Hubby." We cannot help but applaud his range, his unique talent—and beg for more.
What else are we obsessing over this week? Glad you asked: anything and everything related to Halloween.

You're Going to Flip...The Table Over
Because Joe Giudice just dropped some major bombshells. A year after his deportation to Italy following a stint in prison, the former reality star opened up about his new normal in a candid AF conversation with E!, in which he revealed he's been sending the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast sex toys and is indeed eyeing a run for president in his native country.
What's more? The dad of four has moved on from Teresa Giudice with a woman who is actually a fan of his ex. In fact, Juicy Joe admitted he's happy to hear Teresa is also dating again. "What's she going to do, stay alone forever?" he said. "Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we'd still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don't know. Things change after so many years." That's amore for you.
Hello, It's Adele's Funny Side
And we must have laughed a thousand times. While hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, Adele set fire to the stage with an opening monologue about her music (that album still isn't ready) and her dramatic transformation. "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me," the 32-year-old joked. "And this is the half I chose."
But it was her Bachelor sketch—she played herself as a contestant vying for Ben K's heart—that really had us rolling in the deep with laughs. "I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak," she said. "It's only night one but I could already tell he's the love of my life." Except, she was a little too dramatic, even for The Bachelor. When she didn't land the first impression rose, she belted out "Someone Like You" and when another contestant got one-on-one time, she spied on from the bushes, giving "Hello" an, er, interesting twist. Ultimately, she was sent packing, but, no worries, because Adele will always get our final rose.
The Ball Is in Khloe's Court
Thanks to a "very special and meaningful" time together in quarantine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have officially—and unsurprisingly—reconciled, according to a source. "Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her," the insider explained to E! News. "He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowing finding his way back in."
However, Khloe—she shares daughter True, 2, with the NBA star—is understandably hesitant and easing herself back into what was once her normal life. "She isn't getting ahead of herself," added the source, "and is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they've had together with True."
19 18 Kids And Counting
After feeling that her autonomy was stolen, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard cut ties with her family and the TLC show that shot them to superstardom. "Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," the 29-year-old admitted, adding that their decision didn't go over well with her family or the network. "We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings."
And take legal action. Despite starring on both 19 Kids and Counting and its spinoff, Counting On, Jill claimed she was not paid for her appearances until she quit the show and hired a lawyer. "I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point," she said. "But I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."
