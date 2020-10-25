Why Fans Think Paris Hilton Took Her Relationship to the Next Level With Carter Reum

A picture says a thousand words, indeed...

Paris Hilton is making her fans' hearts race with her latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the reality TV personality uploaded a photo of her and boyfriend Carter Reum gazing into each other's eyes and smiling from ear-to-ear.

That wasn't the only romantic thing about the portrait. The couple's backdrop looked like a Disney princess castle, making this post straight out of a fairytale.

Paris' caption was just as magical. She wrote, "And they lived happily ever after."

Given the Instagram upload, the beauty mogul's millions of followers couldn't help but gush over it. If anything, many speculated the couple took their romance to the next level with one user responding, "Are you engaged?"

Another user replied, "Yesss! Think he's the one boo! Wedding bells. I'm so happy you got hitched." Someone else commented with the heart-eyes emoji, "Did you get married."