Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Celebrate Daughter Banks' 2nd Birthday Following Pregnancy Announcement

Related : Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

As Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma are getting ready to welcome another baby, they're also celebrating the birthday of their first child together!

On Sunday, Oct. 25, the pregnant Younger star posted a sweet slideshow on Instagram in honor of daughter Banks Bair's second birthday.

"My love, my sweet sweet angel girl," Hilary wrote. "Thank you!!! Two amazing years with your smile and your bright eyes(swoon) It seems you yelled at me, your dad, and bro for most of this time although no one would believe that with all the happiness that pours from you when you smile! Now ...you are curious, at ease, confidant and brave. I love you so so so many times and again. Thanks for choosing us!"

The slideshow features the (very stylish!) toddler snuggling up with her parents, playing outside, and hanging with her older brother Luca Comrie, 8, who Hilary shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.