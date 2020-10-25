Summer House Alum Lauren Wirkus Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby With David Raih

It's a party of three!

Summer House alum Lauren Wirkus shared the exciting and special news that she's pregnant! The reality TV personality is expecting her first child with husband David Raih, whom she married in June 2020.

"BABY RAIH COMING APRIL 2021," the Bravolebrity captioned her Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 24. "Our hearts have already doubled!!"

In her social media post, Lauren teased her thousands of followers that she would "soon" find out the sex of her baby. She even shared a couple of black-and-white images of her ultrasound, which laid on top of two heart-shaped boxes of roses. Naturally, one box was blue while the other was pink.

Despite not knowing the sex of her little one just yet, it looks like the 33-year-old star is soaking up every moment of her pregnancy. Upon hearing the baby news, a few Summer House alums expressed their support and excitement.