Cardi B's Cousin Arrested During Beverly Hills Outing With Her and Offset

Related : Cardi B Claps Back at Haters Over Offset Reconciliation

Cardi B's cousin was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 24 during an afternoon outing in Beverly Hills, Calif. with the "WAP" rapper and Offset.

E! News can confirm that local law enforcement took Marcelo Almanzar, 20, into custody after police officers were notified by an unidentified individual that Marcelo "pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him."

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the individual shared the vehicle's license plate and it "was stopped by patrol units a short distance away."

After police arrived at the scene, which was in the area of South Santa Monica Blvd. and N. Beverly Drive, local law enforcement explained "the passenger in the vehicle was arrested. The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon."

Per the police report, Marcelo was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.