Kelly Ripa Hypes Up Husband Mark Consuelos After Fans Comment On His Penis Size

Kelly Ripa joked that her husband Mark Consuelos is definitely packing a big bulge.

Kelly Ripa knows exactly what her man is packing! 

On Friday, Oct. 23, the talk show host posted a pic on Instagram of her favorite family Halloween costumes. While there were so many great looks in Kelly's slideshow, from Handmaid's Tale inspired costumes to her son Michael Consuelos rocking a totally frozen face, one photo really stood out to fans. It was of Kelly's husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, in a police officer uniform from the TV series CHiPs.

Fans focused south of Mark's belt, to where the TV star seemingly had quite the bulge. 

One fan joked, "Mark is packing a gun in his cop uniform." 

Another added, "I love these pictures are fantastic! Beautiful family and I'm not addressing the elephant in the room LOL."

One fan got right to the point, commenting, "OMG, your husband's basket."

The comments were so intense that Mark had to hop in on the discourse surrounding what he has under those uniform pants. 

Mark wrote, "Full disclosure, I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect."

Kelly, however, wouldn't let her spouse be so humble. 

Instagram

She responded, "ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?"

This is hardly the first time Kelly has publicly thirsted after Mark. In February, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star posted a video of the former soap star working out

"How bout a little #workoutmotivation for the extremely thirsty," Kelly wrote, adding in the hashtag "daddy" for good measure. 

While fans may love Kelly's posts, there's one person who really, really doesn't: The couple's daughter Lola Consuelos. When asked about her mom's thirsty pics of her dad for People's family issue, she got very uncomfortable. 

"That's disgusting," Lola said. "I blocked that out of my mind."

 

