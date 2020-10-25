Iggy Azalea Shares First Pic of Son Onyx After Confirming Playboi Carti Breakup

Related : Iggy Azalea Reveals Son's Name

New mom Iggy Azalea is no longer attached. The rapper revealed on her Instagram Story on Saturday, Oct. 24 that she is totally single following her split from Playboi Carti.

The "Black Widow" artist wrote, "What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone and I'm not in a relationship."

The post comes one day after Iggy shared to her Instagram Story, per The Shade Room, "You Lost a Real 1." Later, she posted, "People take loyalty for granted [and] that's why I'd rather be alone." She then posted three vomiting emojis.

The news that Iggy and Playboi Carti are done comes one day after Iggy revealed photos of the former couple's son Onyx on Instagram.

Iggy revealed that she was a parent back in June, following rumors that said she was expecting a baby with Playboi Carti.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," Iggy told her fans on her Instagram Story. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."