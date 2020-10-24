Jennifer Lopez Makes a Style Statement After Matching Her Outfit to Her Bedazzled Cup

Jennifer Lopez's latest style moment is our cup of tea.
It's no secret the Hustlers actress knows how to bring on the glamour whether she's onstage or on-the-go. For a late-night out on Friday, Oct. 23, the "Jenny From the Block" singer looked effortlessly chic after being spotted at The Soho House on Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood, Calif.
Making a style statement, J.Lo perfectly matched her outfit to one of her famous bedazzled cups. The actress donned a cozy multicolored sweater that featured fall-like colors such as gray, chocolate brown, black and beige. Like her sweater, her cup was embellished with bronze and silver crystals that lined up seamlessly with the stripes of the sweater.
Finishing off her lewk, the Marry Me star paired her sweater and cup with a plunging white top, black slacks, a paperboy hat and diamond-studded hoop earrings.
Her glam also matched the vibe of her ensemble, as she rocked her signature "J.Lo glow" with a blinding highlighter and a luminious bronzer.
Of course, her makeup on Friday could've been courtesy of her upcoming beauty brand. While the star has kept a tight lip on what exactly she plans to launch, she's been dropping major hints.
"Sunset glow... #JLoBeauty coming soon," she quipped on Instagram in August.
It's no wonder with her impeccable style and passion for beauty she's receiving the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.
"Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time," Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement in September. "For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we're honoring Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon of 2020."