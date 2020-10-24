Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Shares Exclusive Pics From Son Elijah's Jungle-Themed Sip & See

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's baby boy Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi has a flair for the wild side!

The Shahs of Sunset star is sharing exclusive photos from her son's Sip & See, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 24 at The Enchanted Manor just outside of L.A., with E! News. The Bravo star hosted an intimate, jungle-themed gathering today so that a select group of friends and family members could meet her nearly six-month-old boy.

"Elijah's face lights up whenever he sees one of our pets and he is absolutely mesmerized whenever he sees animals on TV, so I knew I had to do something with animals," GG tells E! News exclusively of the event. "I recently saw Dramane Koné in a Beyoncé video and thought he was amazing, so I decided to combine animals, drums and dance for the event and ended up with an African jungle theme."

Several of GG's Shahs co-stars were in attendance, including Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Mike Shouhed to name a few.