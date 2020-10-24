Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Shares Exclusive Pics From Son Elijah's Jungle-Themed Sip & See

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's baby boy Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi has a flair for the wild side!
The Shahs of Sunset star is sharing exclusive photos from her son's Sip & See, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 24 at The Enchanted Manor just outside of L.A., with E! News. The Bravo star hosted an intimate, jungle-themed gathering today so that a select group of friends and family members could meet her nearly six-month-old boy.
"Elijah's face lights up whenever he sees one of our pets and he is absolutely mesmerized whenever he sees animals on TV, so I knew I had to do something with animals," GG tells E! News exclusively of the event. "I recently saw Dramane Koné in a Beyoncé video and thought he was amazing, so I decided to combine animals, drums and dance for the event and ended up with an African jungle theme."
Several of GG's Shahs co-stars were in attendance, including Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Mike Shouhed to name a few.
Guests, who were all tested for COVID-19 before the event, dressed in colorful African-inspired outfits and spent the afternoon celebrating Elijah, who is now approaching his six-month birthday.
The event was staged by Anita Gohari Events.
GG gave birth to Elijah back in Aril 2020. "The baby arrived last night in Los Angeles at 8:50 p.m., 6.5 pounds, 19.5 inches," her rep told E! News at the time. "Everyone is doing great and Golnesa is beyond excited to be a mom and start this new adventure."
Shortly before welcoming her first child, GG opened up to Justin Sylvester on E!'s digital series Just the Sip about her birth plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are living in such a weird time right now with this Coronavirus situation that has changed everything for everyone," GG shared. "Being eight and a half months pregnant and scared to leave my house. I can't go to doctors regularly anymore. I have an autoimmune disease and I'm going through issues with that. And knowing I have to get isolated in a room, it's been a little tough the last few weeks. It's been tough. It's been scary."
Fast forward to now, and the star's little one is celebrating a major milestone. Scroll through the photo gallery below to see all the exclusive pics from GG's Sip & See for baby Elijah!
