Logan Browning Explains Why Using Her Voice Off-Screen Is Just as Important as Using It On-Screen

Can you play an activist on television and not be one in real life?

Logan Browning doesn't think so. "You can't play an activist on TV and go home and be quiet and feel good about it. It kind of gets in your blood," the actress told E! News while promoting her "Bites & Beats" event with CÎROC at AFROPUNK.

Just like her character Samantha White on Dear White People, Logan isn't afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what she thinks is right. She has been an outspoken advocate of Black lives, women and voter rights before she was ever cast as the fiery coed.

"I've always been someone who has cared about Black voices, women's voices, LGBTQ voices and voters' rights. Those are always things that are going to matter to me," the actress explained. "Any project I do, any company I work with, I am always going to make sure that my ethics and morals and hopes for justice and uplifting the Black community, specifically, are infused in that company or production."