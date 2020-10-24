Mandy Moore Told This Is Us Creator Dan Fogelman About Her Pregnancy Before “Most” of Her Family

Related : Mandy Moore Pregnant With First Child

Mandy Moore takes her job very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that she told the creator of This is Us about her pregnancy before she spilled the beans to "most" of her own family.

The Tangled actress spoke to reporters during a virtual press conference on Friday, Oct. 23, along with her cast mates and the creative team behind the NBC drama.

Mandy was asked if she considered the show in her "family planning," and if she talked to creator Dan Fogelman about her baby bump ahead of time.

However, Mandy was clear that the intimate decision to start a family was just between her and husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"Maybe I should should have consulted you, Dan, in my family," the 36-year-old said. "But no, that wasn't necessarily a factor."

That isn't to say that Dan wasn't kept in the loop. Mandy continued, "I did tell Dan before I told like most of my family. Just because I wanted him to know, you know, in preparation for writing the season what to sort of expect and, oddly, I was nervous."