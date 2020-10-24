Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

From Lo Bosworth to Stephen Colletti, See Where the Cast of Laguna Beach is Now

You watched the Laguna Beach reunion, now take a deep dive into the off-camera lives of your fave MTV high schoolers.

Sixteen years after MTV cameras invaded Laguna Beach High School, the cast is once again coming clean. 

Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, Stephen CollettiLo Bosworth, Morgan Smith, Christina SchullerTrey PhillipsTalan Torriero and Loren Polster reunited virtually on Oct. 23 for the first time since leaving the O.C. behind. The cast of Laguna Beach's trip down memory lane had all of us yearning for a simpler time when deciding between a Team L.C. or Team Kristin graphic tee from Hollister was our biggest concern. 

Describing the "coolest part" of their experience, Christina explained, "Reality TV was not really a thing before Laguna Beach. In retrospect, we all would have been very different had we been exposed to reality TV the way we have now. In a way, I feel like that's what made Laguna Beach so iconic. We really went in with no expectations, having no idea what we were doing."

And while each cast member has since forged their own path, Stephen admitted reality TV is not in their collective future. 

"We did enough to last a few lifetimes," he remarked. 

Parenthood, Public Family Feuds and $65,000 Crystals: How Life Has Completely Changed for The Hills Cast

Find out more about what the entire cast is up to these days below: 

Lauren Conrad

Literal LOL at Teen Vogue's Lisa Love telling Lauren, "You'll always be known as the girl who didn't go to Paris." (A line actually lifted from Vogue's Anna Wintour, a 2019 Hills deep dive revealed.) More than a decade after that admittedly questionable decision and her subsequent split from Jason Wahler, LC has earned a few more laudatory descriptors: New York Times best-selling author; co-founder of The Little Market, with a mission to empower female artisans worldwide; and, of course, fashion designer, her Kohl's Line LC  Lauren Conrad just the start of her now wide-ranging lifestyle empire. Now long past fights outside Les Deux, she married Something Corporate rocker and law school grad William Tell in a 2014 Pinterest wedding of our dreams. Last October, their second son, Charlie Wolf Telljoined 3-year-old brother Liam James Tell

Kristin Cavallari

Everyone's favorite bad girl went from being a (well-compensated) s--t-stirrer to full-on boss with her successful lifestyle brand, Uncommon James opening its second brick-and-mortar location in Chicago last fall. Rounding out her growing empire: a Chinese Laundry shoe line and two cookbooks, with True Comfort out Sept. 29, a little more than two years after New York Times best-seller True Roots. Teammates for 10 years, she and retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler welcomed sons Camden Jack Cutler, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 6, and daughter Saylor James Cutler, 4, before splitting in April 2020

Jason Wahler

The resident bad boy of Laguna Beach and The Hills ran into nothing but trouble after his time on the reality series: drugs, DUIs, fights, arrests…you name it. It wasn't until he appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew Pinksy that he finally cleaned up. Wahler went on to marry girlfriend Ashley Slack, a relationship he claims is his first sober one, and he and "the most beautiful, loving, kind and caring woman I know" welcomed daughter Delilah Ray in August 2017. The founder and owner of Widespread Recovery, he continues to be open about his struggles, both on The Hills: New Beginnings and his YouTube series, JAWS Diaries with Jason & Ashley Wahler

Stephen Colletti

When he's not giving us new material for our LC-Kristen-Stephen love triangle fan fic, Laguna's resident heartthrob is focused on building a pretty solid acting career. He was a recurring castmember on the CW's One Tree Hill for five seasons and starred as Taylor Swift's love interest in her "White Horse" music video. He also had a temporary gig as an MTV VJ on Total Request Live (the original, not the reboot). His latest: the 2018 TV movie Hometown Christmas and an indie pilot, Everyone Is Doing Great, with former OTH costar James Lafferty

Lo Bosworth

Truthfully, LC's BFF would prefer to be excluded from this narrative. When an exec gauged her interest in returning to The Hills, "I was like, 'F--k no!'" she recalled on a 2018 episode of her Lady Lovin' podcast. "I don't want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for." Which, to be fair, sometimes that happens when you change careers. Now based in NYC, The International Culinary Center grad and The Lo-Down author founded Love Wellness, a line of personal care products for women, in 2016. As she recently told E! News, "I live such a different life now than I did 10 years ago."

Talan Torriero

Enjoying the briefest of flings with K.Cav, the romantic exploits of Laguna's "ladies' man" remained in the spotlight as he dated Kimberly Stewart and Nicole Scherzinger. But he settled down for good when he met now-wife Danielle Torriero at an L.A. bar on her 21st birthday in 2009. Decamping from Cali to her native Nebraska where they're building "their dream home(stead)" on a 0.87-acre lot, the two wed in June 2014 and welcomed their son Bronson in October 2017. Baby Girl Torriero is expected this December. 

Trey Phillips

Turns out that season one runway show was just his first step into the world of fashion. After leaving Laguna, Phillips made the leap to New York City and Parsons School of Design. Graduating in 2010, the fashion design and renewable energy major hung around the Big Apple, scoring a job as an associate designer at Vera Wang. And while he's kept his social media accounts—and, thus, his personal life—private, he still has a slight Internet presence, making the occasional cameo on Colletti's feed. 

Dieter Schmitz

Lauren and Stephen's bestie left the Beach behind for his future in hospitality and hotel management, moving first to New York and, in 2019, to Washington, D.C. where he works as general manager of the Lore Group, leading the February opening of Riggs Washington DC. He's still tight with his high school crew, though, Lauren, "proud groomsman" Stephen, Trey Phillips, and Loren Polster turning out for his 2016 Monterey, Calif. wedding to Isabell Hiebl. The pair welcomed their first child, son Nico Josef Schmitz, in September 2018.

Jessica Smith

KCav's Laguna Beach pal has largely stayed away from reality television after her run on the MTV show ended. Following a brief return to notoriety, thanks to a 2007 DUI arrest, she settled into a quiet life in Texas with her husband, Michael Evans, "the most kind, patient, strong, amazing, loving and ridiculously handsome human I've ever met," as she put it on Instagram, and their four children. Though she has her own blog and Amazon shop, mostly, as she jokes on Insta, she's "just trying not to lose a kid."

Alex Murrel

Long gone are the days of Murrel battling Smith for Wahler's heart. Marrying Kyle Johnson in 2014 (Morgan Olson and bridesmaids Alex H. and Taylor Cole attended), they've since welcomed two kids, sons Levi in 2016 and Kase in 2018. Making use of her communications degree from California's Chapman University, she co-founded MOX Agency, a social media marketing business, in 2014. 

Morgan Olson

When Olson signed on with MTV in 2004, she had no visions of stardom: "I thought it would be a fun experience to do with friends, and also a way to capture my high school experience on film," she told Time. And no amount of fame was going to deviate from her plan to find a nice Mormon man to settle down with. Two years after graduating from Brigham Young University in 2008, the humanities and journalism major married Joel Smith. "I did the things I think I would have wanted regardless of being on a TV sho  graduate college, travel, get married, and start my career in New York and now Los Angeles," she said of her Minnow Swim brand. Now stationed in South Carolina, where she's opening a new Charleston showroom, the designer is mom to Theo, Georgia and baby Julian, who arrived in January.  

Casey Reinhardt

Though she wasn't an original castmember of Laguna Beach, her arrival to the reality series was a memorable one. Since then, Casey launched a successful foray into the world of confections by opening Casey's Cupcakes in Orange County. She even won Food Network's Cupcake Wars in 2011. Her home life, meanwhile, is just as sweet. Wed to Sean Brown (a relative of the late Nicole Brown Simpson) since August 2015, they share daughter Kensington Kelly Brown, 4, and son Sean Brown Jr., 2.

Taylor Cole

Not quite three years after Murrell stood up in Cole's October 2015 wedding to real estate investor Kevin Simshauser, the friends found themselves expecting just eight weeks apartWelcoming daughter Tatum September 2018, she gave birth to son Cole this January. The founder of Taylor Cole Photography, who's also studying holistic nutrition, also shares picture-perfect outtakes of her Laguna-based life on Insta. 

