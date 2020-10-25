Is It Good or Is It Quarantine?

Related : Necessary Realness: Morgan & "Emily in Paris"

Maybe it's born with it. Maybe it's quarantine.

We don't know about you, but we're pretty sure we've watched about 95 percent of what's available on Netflix since mid-March a.k.a. when stay-at-home orders were put into place because of the coronavirus pandemic. With nothing to do and nowhere to go, binge-watching served as the perfect distraction.

And in the seven months since quarantine began, more than a few TV shows have managed to become A Thing. You can't scroll through your Twitter feed without seeing a meme-related to it. And your parents bring it up during one of your daily FaceTime chats. You know what we mean.

The latest example of this phenomenon is Emily in Paris, which has sparked debates—both online and in our (virtual) offices—about whether or not it's a good show since its first season dropped three weeks ago. There's nothing really extraordinary about the series itself (No offense, Darren Star!) except for how ordinary it actually dares to be in the year 2020.

So its quality isn't really the question; its timing and whether it dropped at the precise right time is probably a better topic to investigate.