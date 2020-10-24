Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Feels “Fantastic” After Undergoing Third Heart Surgery

He'll be back...and stronger than ever!

Following his third heart surgery, Arnold Schwarzenegger posted an Instagram photo from his hospital bed, showing fans he's doing okay.

Arnold has a history of heart issues, stemming from a congenital defect. Prior to his surgery this week, the former governor of California went under the knife to replace a damaged aortic valve in 1997. The star then had emergency heart surgery in 2018 to replace a pulmonic valve.

In the new pic he posted after surgery, Arnold is smiling and giving a thumbs up. The caption is just as optimistic.

"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues," the Predator actor shared. "Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"

Arnold has a lot to look forward to. In August, he welcomed his first grandchild, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, the child of daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and son-in-law Chris Pratt.