PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Last Chance to Vote Today!
Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Justin Bieber Introduces the New Him in His Intimate Documentary Special

In a sneak peek at his new documentary special, titled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the singer talks about focusing on his life with wife Hailey Bieber during the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 23, 2020 10:28 PMTags
Justin BieberCelebrities
Related: Justin Bieber Debuts a New Massive Neck Tattoo

In a sneak peek of his emotional new documentary special, Justin Bieber revealed that at one point in his life, he questioned if the pain he felt would "ever go away."

In the YouTube's Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the singer—who has long been open about his struggles with mental health—shared that he finally came to a place of peace. 

"There's a lot more confidence in my relationships," he explained, before adding: "Now, I just have hope in my relationship with God."

In the clip, Justin reflected on the cancellation of his Changes tour, which was set to kickoff shortly before the coronavirus hit.

While quarantine came with some challenges, he called the time he got to spend with wife Hailey Bieber—who he married in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 before the two had a bigger, star-studded wedding the following year—"a beautiful thing." 

He explained that being forced to take time off from work meant he and Hailey could "take a step back and focus on each other." 

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

The "Sorry" singer also said that he took the time to create a new album in quarantine. 

"I want to make content that will inspire, and make people happy," Justin explained in the doc. "Real secure people add value to people. They uplift people, lead with love. I could have avoided a lot of pain." 

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Is His Undeniable Mini-Me in Rare Photo

2

Adele Shows Off Her American Accent in SNL Promo

3

Terry Bradshaw Helps Daughter Rachel Perform After Her Husband's Death

Also making an appearance in the new documentary special is manager Scooter Braun, who has worked with the star since he was a teenager. 

"This is a wild, wild ride," Scooter tells Justin, "And I'm happy to be doing it with you guys."

The YouTube special follows the 2020 series Justin Bieber: Seasons, which chronicled the superstar's music process and revealed intimate looks at several personal moments, like his wedding to Hailey. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

It also provided a raw look at Justin's battle with addiction and the struggles of growing up in the spotlight.

"I started valuing the wrong things in this business, because there was things dangling in front of me," he said in Seasons, referring to a dark time in his life. "If I get this, I'll be happy. If I do this, I'll be happy. These are things that I think a lot of people with secure households learn at a young age. I never heard that security in a family. I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and the accountability."

Justin's new documentary debuts on Oct. 30 on YouTube. Check out the trailer above!

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Is His Undeniable Mini-Me in Rare Photo

2

Adele Shows Off Her American Accent in SNL Promo

3

Terry Bradshaw Helps Daughter Rachel Perform After Her Husband's Death

4

Why Keanu Reeves' Birthday Tribute to Octavia Spencer Had Her in Tears

5
Exclusive

Lily James Was “Shocked” When Dominic West Said He's Still With Wife

Latest News

Justin Bieber Introduces the New Him in Sneak Peek of YouTube Special

Practical Yet Cute Cold Weather Workout Gear

Emily in Paris's Ashley Park Details Surviving Cancer as Teen

Kristin and Lauren Reunite For Laguna Beach Special

Josh Hartnett Resents Hollywood for This “Set-Up-to-Fail Moment”

Serena Williams Signs Daughter Up for Tennis Lessons: See the Cute Pic

See BTS Photos From Kim Kardashian's Surprise 40th Birthday Party