Kim Kardashian Shares BTS Photos From Her Surprise 40th Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian still has all the feels following her 40th birthday!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians, who celebrated her milestone b-day just two days ago on Wednesday, Oct. 21, took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt message about the surprise party her family threw her on the most recent episode of KUWTK.

"All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down,' Kim wrote on Oct. 23. "You know I'm a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party."