PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Last Chance to Vote Today!
Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Kim Kardashian Shares BTS Photos From Her Surprise 40th Birthday Party

By Brett Malec Oct 23, 2020 8:39 PMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestBirthdaysKourtney KardashianKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerShowsCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
THURSDAYS

Kim Kardashian still has all the feels following her 40th birthday!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians, who celebrated her milestone b-day just two days ago on Wednesday, Oct. 21, took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt message about the surprise party her family threw her on the most recent episode of KUWTK.

"All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down,' Kim wrote on Oct. 23. "You know I'm a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party."

photos
Everything You Don't Know About Kim Kardashian

The KKW Beauty founder continued, "I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40."

photos
Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Is His Undeniable Mini-Me in Rare Photo

2

Terry Bradshaw Helps Daughter Rachel Perform After Her Husband's Death

3

Adele Shows Off Her American Accent in SNL Promo

Instagram

Kim also shared a bevy of behind-the-scenes photos from the intimate bash. Kim can be seen blowing out a birthday cake and posing with friends and husband Kanye West. Kim, who wore a stunning sparkly gold dress for the event, also poses with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian after their dance performance with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

"I can't wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes," Kim concluded. "Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle."

Check out all the pics from Kim's 40th birthday party below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians THURSDAYS
Instagram
Surprise!

Kim enters the party thinking she's on set for a KUWTK photo shoot, but her friends and family surprise her instead!

Instagram
Childhood Dance Routine

Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie recreate a childhood dance Kim did as a kid.

Instagram
Teenage Dream

Kim poses with the exact car she was gifted at one of her teenage birthday parties.

Instagram
Tao Memories

Kim channels past birthdays she celebrated at Tao nightclub with friends and hubby Kanye West.

Instagram
Golden Goddess

For the event, Kim wore a stunning strapless sparkly gold dress.

Instagram
Sweet 16

Kim blows out the birthday cake from her 16th birthday party.

Instagram
Hot Rod

Kim hops behind the wheel of her very first car.

Instagram
What's Her Name?

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney recreate Tao's namesake birthday sign.

Instagram
Sister, Sister

Kendall and Kourtney pose in leotards after their dance performance.

Instagram
Home Movies

Old home movies from birthdays of Kim's past play around the sound stage. How cute is young Rob Kardashian?!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians THURSDAYS

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Is His Undeniable Mini-Me in Rare Photo

2

Terry Bradshaw Helps Daughter Rachel Perform After Her Husband's Death

3

Adele Shows Off Her American Accent in SNL Promo

4
Exclusive

Lily James Was “Shocked” When Dominic West Said He's Still With Wife

5

See BTS Photos From Kim Kardashian's Surprise 40th Birthday Party

Latest News

Kristin and Lauren Reunite For Laguna Beach Special

Josh Hartnett Resents Hollywood for This “Set-Up-to-Fail Moment”

Serena Williams Signs Daughter Up for Tennis Lessons: See the Cute Pic

See BTS Photos From Kim Kardashian's Surprise 40th Birthday Party

Why Ryan Reynolds Is Moving Emilia Clarke's Birthday This Year

Exclusive

You Won't Believe What Skill Peter Facinelli Learned During Quarantine

The MixtapE! Presents Ariana Grande, Nelly, FGL and More New Music