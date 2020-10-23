You Won't Believe What Skill Peter Facinelli Learned During Quarantine

Related : Peter Facinelli Shares Hypnotherapy Tips to Diminish Stress

Peter Facinelli has had quite the year!

The actor rang in 2020 by proposing to his girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison, and even in quarantine, he's managed to thrive; doing everything from releasing his directorial debut, The Vanished, to becoming a certified hypnotherapist.

While Peter has no plans to pursue a career even slightly similar to that of his Twilight character Dr. Carlisle Cullen, he explained on Friday, Oct. 23's Daily Pop that he's always been "fascinated with the mind and subconscious."

"I got bored of quarantine...so I took this like 10-week hypnotherapy course," he told E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "I'm actually certified now in hypnotherapy. I'm not going to be doing it professionally, but I wanted to do it more for myself."

Since passing the course, Peter's even "put friends under and family members under" hypnosis.

"And it works!" he added before doing an actual demonstration with help from Carissa.