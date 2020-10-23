PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Last Chance to Vote Today!
Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Busta Rhymes Shows Off His Abs In Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Busta Rhymes revealed his weight loss transformation with a side-by-side photo. Scroll on to see the results.

By Mona Thomas Oct 23, 2020 5:24 PMTags
Weight LossCelebritiesThe Masked SingerTransformation
Related: Rebel Wilson Shares Year of Health Weight Loss Update

Talk about gains! 

On Oct. 23, Busta Rhymes took to Instagram to show off some serious commitment to his weight loss goals with a classic before-and-after split photo.

"DON'T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!!" read the caption. "MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y'ALL TOO MUCH!!! I'M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!"

The legendary rapper also had a dream team of support in his journey. He tagged celebrity trainer Victor Munoz, celebrity personal chef Chef Deliche and competitive bodybuilders Dexter "The Blade" Jackson, Kai Greene and Victor Martinez in the caption and thanked them for their help and motivation. 

"I'm not even surprised. What you've been able to achieve for decades is purely because of your strong self being, discipline, and perseverance," commented competitive bodybuilder Flex Wheeler. It has truly been an honor to listen and pose to your music. Getting to know you as a friend has truly been a blessing. You have inspired millions around the world and you continue to do so to this very day God bless you big Homie/King."

photos
Celebrity Chefs' Weight Loss

Though Busta doesn't post updates often about his health journey, the results have definitely been noticed. In fact, it was one of the reasons many fans were able to accurately guess him to be The Masked Singer on the costumed singing competition show. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Is His Undeniable Mini-Me in Rare Photo

2

Terry Bradshaw Helps Daughter Rachel Perform After Her Husband's Death

3

Adele Shows Off Her American Accent in SNL Promo

On episode one of the fourth season of the hit show, the "Touch It" rapper was revealed to be Dragon.

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Is His Undeniable Mini-Me in Rare Photo

2

Adele Shows Off Her American Accent in SNL Promo

3

Terry Bradshaw Helps Daughter Rachel Perform After Her Husband's Death

4
Exclusive

Lily James Was “Shocked” When Dominic West Said He's Still With Wife

5

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Defend Their Long-Distance Marriage

Latest News

The MixtapE! Presents Ariana Grande, Nelly, FGL and More New Music

Exclusive

Lady A Reflects on Decision to Drop "Antebellum" From Band Name

Read Reese Witherspoon's Sweet Birthday Message to Her Son Deacon

This Weekend's Best Sales: Nordstrom, Credo, Madewell & More

Kevin Reveals His Big Surprise in This Is Us Sneak Peek

See Busta Rhymes' Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Jimmy Kimmel Reflects on Son's Surgeries in Message on Health Care