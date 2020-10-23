Read Miranda Lambert's Heartbreaking Tribute To Her Late Dog Waylon

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are saying goodbye to their dog Waylon.

On Oct. 22, the country star took to Instagram to share the tragic news that her beloved pet passed away.

"Today I lost one of my best friends. My old pal Waylon. I found him and his sister on the side of the road in Oklahoma in January 2008," she wrote. "They were abandoned , starving and freezing nearly to death. I was listening to Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings at the time me and mom saw them and pulled over to pick them up."

She continued, "I took them straight to the vet and she told me that the little boy was not doing too well (malnourished and dehydrated ) because whatever they had found to eat while they were homeless, he always let her eat first. He did that nearly his whole life. She said he probably wouldn't make it but he did. For almost 13 years."

The "Bluebird" singer called Waylon the "rock" in her family that "always held down the fort."