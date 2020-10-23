Bethenny Frankel Reveals If She'd Ever Return to The Real Housewives of New York City

Related : Bethenny Frankel Says "RHONY" Can Be Used for Good

Would Bethenny Frankel ever reclaim her apple?

The Real Housewives of New York City alum revealed if she'd consider returning to the Bravo series during her guest appearance on the Oct. 23 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Being respectful of where I came from, I'm in a different place now," she said, "and I think that the opportunities that I'm getting and some of these interviews, for example, might not have happened if I were still on that show."

Frankel left RHONY after season 11. As fans may recall, the Skinnygirl founder was an original cast member but left after season three. She then came back for season seven and stayed on until her most recent departure.

"When you jump, you fly," Frankel said about her show exit. "I left a big financial paycheck there, but I knew that something amazing was going to happen and that the journey was just going to take me in a great place. So, I believe in the path, and this is where I am."