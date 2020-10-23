Borat Sequel Drops Early as Rudy Giuliani Slams Sacha Baron Cohen Over Controversial Scene

Don't feel like watching President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden's third and final debate? Sacha Baron Cohen has you covered.

The Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, dropped on Amazon Prime just moments before the final 2020 presidential debate kicked off. It was originally scheduled to premiere on Friday, Oct. 23, but what difference does a few hours make?

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani is decrying his portrayal in the sequel.

According to NBC News, which previewed the mockumentary prior to its release, the politician appears in the film, having fallen "for an embarrassing" prank staged by Cohen. The outlet describes Giuliani "reclining on a bed and then putting his hand down his pants and moving it around for what appears to be a few seconds while the actress playing Borat's teenage daughter, Maria Bakalova, 24, who is pretending to be a television reporter, stands in front of him."