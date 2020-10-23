How Tristan Thompson Won Khloe Kardashian Back and Why She's "Hopeful" About Their Future

Related : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship Status

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are beginning a new chapter together.

An insider tells E! News exclusively that the reality TV star and NBA pro have the "very special and meaningful" time they shared during quarantine to thank for their official, but not entirely surprising, reconciliation.

Over the past several months, Khloe and Tristan haven't shied away from documenting many family memories with their little girl, 2-year-old True Thompson, on Instagram. And with clues from KoKo's own family members (we're looking at you Scott Disick), it was only a matter of time before details about their relationship status finally came to light.

"They are together and very happy," the source explains. "She's very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have."

So how did the Cleveland Cavaliers player manage to make amends with the Good American designer after he was accused of cheating on the then-pregnant star in 2018, and again a year later? According to our source, Khloe may have forgiven Tristan, but the past is not something she's willing to forget.