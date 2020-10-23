How Tristan Thompson Won Khloe Kardashian Back and Why She's "Hopeful" About Their Future

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are beginning a new chapter together.
An insider tells E! News exclusively that the reality TV star and NBA pro have the "very special and meaningful" time they shared during quarantine to thank for their official, but not entirely surprising, reconciliation.
Over the past several months, Khloe and Tristan haven't shied away from documenting many family memories with their little girl, 2-year-old True Thompson, on Instagram. And with clues from KoKo's own family members (we're looking at you Scott Disick), it was only a matter of time before details about their relationship status finally came to light.
"They are together and very happy," the source explains. "She's very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have."
So how did the Cleveland Cavaliers player manage to make amends with the Good American designer after he was accused of cheating on the then-pregnant star in 2018, and again a year later? According to our source, Khloe may have forgiven Tristan, but the past is not something she's willing to forget.
"Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her," the source explains. "He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowly finding his way back in."
"Obviously," the insider adds, "Khloe is hesitant and taking it very slow."
Once the NBA season starts back up again and Tristan is unable to spend as much time at home, the source says Khloe worries "everything will change." For now, however, "She isn't getting ahead of herself and is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they've had together with True."
"Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up," the source continues. "Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him."
The 36-year-old herself recently admitted that their ability to ace co-parenting "surprises the hell out of" her. During a July appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Khloe detailed how she and Tristan, 29, were able to move forward for the sake of their daughter.
"We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to," she shared at the time, later adding, "You know, when you can't rely on so many other people's help, it's so great that you have like, essentially he's your partner, he's True's dad. And I need his help more now."
But no matter where Khloe and Tristan's second shot at love takes them, there's no denying she'll always have his back.
"He's True's daddy—she deserves to have a loving and awesome father," Khloe tweeted in December 2019. "Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I'm not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself and the energy that I get to my child."