10 Things You Don't Know About Dax Shepard and Monica Padman—By Dax Shepard and Monica Padman

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
You may think you know all there is to know about Dax Shepard.
After all, he and his Armchair Expert podcast co-host Monica Padman have been taking listeners into their lives on a bi-weekly basis since the show's launch in 2018. While interviewing guests, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell and Blake Griffin, the two have also exposed more than a few of their own truths. Look no further than Dax's recent in-depth admission of a lapse in his sobriety for proof of that.
They're very good at what they do, earning themselves a nomination for The Pop Podcast of 2020 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards, airing live on Sunday, Nov. 15.
And yet, as you'll soon find out, there's still plenty of be learned about both of them.
Get to know Dax and Monica a bit better, in their own words, as they kick off E! News' 10 Things!
DAX
1. I've been watching 60 Minutes every Sunday for 40 years, and hope to for another 40.
2. I eat at Dairy Queen twice a year. I get a peanut buster parfait and a banana split blizzard every time.
3. My hair was glowing white in my youth. I miss it.
4. If I couldn't have my job, and I had the talent, I would want to race in Moto GP (mostly so I could see Valentino Rossi every weekend).
5. I have pathological wanderlust.
6. I assess my health, and the health of others, solely on how white the eyeballs are.
7. Waylon Jennings is my higher power.
8. I have to force myself to eat breakfast.
9. Drinking coffee while staring at an inland lake is my nirvana.
10. I'm perplexed by the abilities of my children, knowing half of their ingredients came from me.
MONICA
1. My most recent online purchase was a Pangaia sweat suit. Actually, they have been the last 15 online purchases I've made. I've justified the giant pile of sweat suits by deeming them my "quarantine uniform," but really it's an addiction I have no control over.
2. Unfortunately, the best quote to describe me is: "I don't want to belong to any club that will accept me as a member"—Groucho Marx. I'm working on it.
3. One of my most common food orders is Domino's Pizza: cheese, extra sauce, thin crust, squares.
4. The last thing I googled was, What Time Is It In Portugal?
5. I'm not very starstruck by celebrities, but once I was staying at the same resort as Molly and Jason [Mesnick, Season 13 The Bachelor] and I lost my breath.
6. In first grade, I had a stint in thievery. I specialized in cookies and sand art.
7. One skill I would like to learn is calligraphy. I have gone so far as to buy the pens, but once I dive into the tutorials, I am forced to quit due to it being a huge waste of time.
8. One food I want to love but simply despise is goat cheese. It smells like a zoo. Don't @ me.
9. I sometimes say my skincare routine out loud as I am applying it, as if I am in a Vogue skincare tutorial.
10. I like to run, but only in laps. Since there isn't a track available near me, you will often see me on the streets of L.A. running in a square block over and over.
— Edited by Billy Nilles