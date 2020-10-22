Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Unsealed: What She Alleged About Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew

Ghislaine Maxwell is taking alleged co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein's secrets to the grave.
On Thursday, Oct. 22, a Manhattan federal court rejected Maxwell's pleas to keep private over 800 pages of court documents. Included among the papers is Maxwell's 2016 deposition from a now-settled defamation lawsuit that was filed against her by one of Epstein's alleged sexual assault victims.
According to the documents obtained by E! News, Maxwell refused to respond to "any questions about consensual adult sex" during the deposition, claiming, "I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever."
Additionally, she stated, "I never observed Jeffrey having sex with a minor."
Regarding Epstein's alleged proclivity for underage girls, Maxwell claimed she couldn't tell and is "not able to" tell his "story."
And while multiple women have claimed in court that Maxwell sexually assaulted them in their youth , the Brit told investigators, "I never had nonconsensual sex with anybody ever, at any time, at anyplace, at any time, with anybody."
Moreover, Maxwell refused to respond when asked if she'd ever given Epstein a massage during their many years as friends and lovers, but admitted to mentoring the girls they allegedly hired as masseuses. She explained that she "was always happy to give career advice" and encouraged they pursue careers as a professional massage therapist because it's an "excellent job opportunity" and hourly wages are high.
When asked about the claim that Epstein asked the girls to "pinch his nipples" during a massage, however, Maxwell said she wouldn't discuss what she described as a "consensual adult situation."
Maxwell insisted that her advice to the girls was never physical in nature, claiming that she never instructed or gave massages to Epstein or the girls they recruited, including Virginia Giuffre Roberts, who has accused Maxwell of sexually assaulting her.
Although Giuffre is never explicitly named in the documents, as the identity of the accuser is redacted, her account of meeting Prince Andrew in 2001 matches one described in the deposition. In Giuffre's account, which she's recounted in multiple interviews, she claimed that when she was underage she went with Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew to a nightclub, before returning to Maxwell's London townhome to have sex with Prince Andrew, as allegedly ordered by Maxwell and Epstein.
"Her entire ludicrous and absurd story of what took place in my house is an obvious lie," Maxwell denied, before going on to explain, "The tub is too small for any type of activity whatsoever."
Maxwell was also presented with a photo during the deposition and asked if it had been taken at her home. She told the investigators she couldn't be sure, but didn't dispute the photo's veracity. It's unclear if the picture in question is the now-infamous photograph of Maxwell, Giuffre and Prince Andrew.
The Duke of York previously suggested in a 2019 interview that the photo was doctored, claiming, "I have absolutely no memory of that photograph ever being taken... I don't remember going upstairs in the house because that photograph was taken upstairs and I am not entirely convinced that… I mean that is… that is what I would describe as me in that."
Moreover, he insisted he doesn't know Giuffre. "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," he stated "It just never happened."
The Duke of York has, however, admitted to being friends with the convicted sex offender, saying in a 2019 statement that he was unaware of Epstein's crimes. "During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year," he said. "I have stayed in a number of his residences. At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction."
While he maintains his innocence, the Duke has resigned from multiple organizations and is no longer a senior member of the royal family.
Epstein died of suicide by hanging in his New York City jail cell in Aug. 2019. He was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, which he plead not guilty to, at the time of his death.
Maxwell was arrested and charged with six counts for her alleged involvement in the Epstein abuse case. Maxwell has since pleaded not guilty. The trial is scheduled to begin on July 12, 2021.