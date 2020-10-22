Justin Hartley Shares the Reason He’ll Always Be “Very Private” About His Personal Life

Related : Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause's Split: New Details

Justin Hartley won't be spilling the tea on his personal life anytime soon. The This Is Us star, who split from Selling Sunset real estate agent Chrishell Stause in 2019 after two years of marriage, went on Bevy Smith's SiriusXM show Bevelations to discuss what he really thinks about the gossip surrounding his personal life.

"I think people want to know about other people's personal affairs, but it's just, I would just caution people," the actor explained on the radio show. "I caution my daughter on this all the time. I tell her, I said, ‘You can't, you really can't just believe something because you read it.'"

Justin is the father of Isabella Hartley, 16, from his previous marriage to soap opera actress Lindsay Hartley.

The TV star, who is getting ready for the Oct. 27 premiere of This Is Us's fifth season, added that he's "really happy" with his career and personal life at the moment, which makes the gossip a little easier to deal with.