Rock the New SKIMS Velour Loungewear Like Kim Kardashian

Shop sets that are comfy yet classy.

2020 is the year of the loungewear, and we're all about sets that are super comfy without looking sloppy. The new SKIMS velour collection totally delivers, with cozy pieces for fall in four neutral hues. These sweatsuits have that early 2000s feel, and come in both standard and plus sizes.

Naturally, Kim Kardashian styles them the best, so shop below to steal her look!

 

Shop Rashida Jones' Southern California-Inspired Away Luggage Collab

Velour Bandeau and Wide Leg Pant

This high-waisted pant and bandeau combo is perfection. The pants promise to make your legs look a mile long.

$42
(bandeau) SKIMS
$72
(pant) SKIMS

Velour Sleep Top

This classic sleep top pairs perfectly with the wide leg pants. It has a satin piping detail around the collar, cuff and chest pocket.

$68
SKIMS

Velour Crew Neck Tank

We love the retro feel of this tank.

$52
SKIMS

Velour Long Robe

This floor-length robe is the definition of cozy. It has satin piping details.

$128
SKIMS

Velour Hoodie and Jogger

We're catching major early 2000's vibes from this hoodie with a slightly cropped fit. It pairs perfectly with these joggers that hit at the natural waist. 

$78
(hoodie) SKIMS
$72
(jogger) SKIMS

