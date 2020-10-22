Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Defend Their Long-Distance Marriage

Rachel Lindsay said her long-distance relationship with Bryan Abasolo is about putting their family in the "best position" for the future.

After a year of marriage, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are defending their long-distance relationship. 

Rachel and Bryan fell in love on The Bachelorette in 2017. They got married in August 2019 at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico in front of a slew of Bachelor Nation guests, including Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian.

While Rachel is working on the West Coast as a TV and podcast host, Bryan still has his chiropractor business in Miami. 

On the Dr. ABS Healthcast podcast, Rachel and Bryan opened up about their decision to live apart much of the time while they work on their own careers.  

"I didn't move to L.A. because I just love the city," Rachel explained in a clip Bryan posted on Instagram. "You're focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I am here in L.A. working for Extra and doing other things, and we're doing this to eventually bring ourselves together. We have a timeline for ourselves. We know where we're going, we know where we're headed, and we know what we're trying to build as Abasolos."

She added that she knows people who watched her on The Bachelorette may get the wrong idea about her values.

"I can see from the outside looking in how it's like 'Wow, when Rachel was on the show she talked about not wanting to put her career over her husband.' But the thing is I'm not putting my career over my husband, I'm putting my family first," she explained. "Part of that is putting us in a position to succeed, and put our family in the best position."

"For me, I want you to go do your thing in L.A., I want you to be as successful as possible," Bryan added of his wife's career. "You're killing it right now, and I love it." 

In August, Rachel opened up to Us Weekly about her work-life balance. 

"I love to work. I'm addicted to working, clearly, and rather than holding that against me, Bryan loves it and he's super supportive of it," she shared with the outlet. "He always tells people the main thing that he's attracted to … is my ambition. So we have an understanding, we talk it out. It's not always easy, but he's supportive of what I'm doing and I'm supportive of what he's doing."

No matter what anyone thinks of their long-distance love, this reality TV couple has it handled. 

