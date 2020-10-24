Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Got Their Scare On at Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights

It’s officially spooky season! Check out which celebrities could handle the thrill of Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights over the past couple of years.

Everyone get ready to scream!

A lot of things have changed this year, but some traditions carry on in ways we least expect. What fall experience would be complete without a few Halloween screams? In honor of this upcoming spooky season, Universal Studios Orlando is bringing us a safe take on their typical Halloween Horror nights experience.

Starting now through Nov. 1, all guests at Universal Studios Orlando are invited to participate in two brand new mazes that are incorporated into the park—Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy.

The Bride of Frankenstein is stepping out of the shadows to claim vengeance for her fallen partner while a darker version of the Tooth Fairy is on the prowl to steal your teeth—by force! If this wasn't scary enough and you need more visuals, tune into this chilling sneak preview recently released on Monday, Oct. 19.

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2020

These frightful mazes are included with your daily admission into the park and guaranteed to scare the living daylights out of you.

Introduced to the Universal Orlando lot in 1991, Fright Nights—now called Halloween Horror Nights—revolutionized the scare game with three nights of terror and one main haunted house. Since then, this iconic evening tradition has expanded to four total locations across three different countries and more than 32 frightening nights of fun. So, it's no wonder it's attracted some of Hollywood's top talent to test their strength and get in on their fair share of screams.

Celebrate Halloween early by taking a look back at our favorite celebrity moments from Halloween Horror Nights! From Ariana Grande to Tyler Posey, Hollywood loves a visit to Universal's spooky theme park.

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star had nothing but sass for the creatures of Halloween Horror Nights in 2019.

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
French Montanna

Wearing a simple black hoodie to blend into the background, this "Unforgettable" singer ventured into the hallow grounds in 2016.

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood
Kevin Bacon

No stranger to the spookier side of entertainment, this You Should Have Left star looked truly terrified before entering the park! 

Jones Crow/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images
Ariana Grande

In 2014, the "7 Rings" singer waltzed right by these Purge characters without hesitation. Thank you, next!

Universal Studios Hollywood
Debby Ryan

Surrounded by her intimidating crew, the Jessie actress pulled a mean face to show these scary creatures who's boss! 

universal studios hollywood
Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars star let her true terror show when she encountered a less-than-inviting creature at Horror Nights in 2017.

Nate Weber/Universal Studios Hollywood
Derek Hough

The World of Dance judge posed with his chainsaw pals in what looks like a classic white tee.

Mike Danenberg/Universal Studios Hollywood
Amanda Seyfried

In 2016, the Mamma Mia! star traded in her upbeat soundtrack for some spooky scares! This masked carnival man was certainly smiling about it.

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Jaden Smith

Captured in 2018, the Karate Kid star put his defense skills to the test when he battled these terrifying creatures. Rock on, Jaden!

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Normani

Normani had no problem dancing with these strangers at Halloween Horror Nights in 2018! Sporting some biker shorts and a cute black jacket, the singer posed showcasing her strength with a strong power stance.

Mike Danenberg/Universal Studios Hollywood
Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara

Next to a horrifying Statue of Liberty, the "All About That Base" singer snuggled up to her Spy Kids alum boo in 2016. Little did they know they would be married two years later!

Michael Baker/Universal Studios Hollywood
Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Priah Ferguson & Caleb McLaughlin

After training for awhile in the Upside Down, the Stranger Things cast was all smiles before heading out for a night of fun together in 2018. 

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Dylan Minnette

Pictured in 2017, the 13 Reasons Why co-star put on a brave face for the camera before encountering the ghouls and goblins of the evening!

Mike Danenberg
Bella Thorne & Tyler Posey

A couple's paradise! These former love birds looked very excited before taking on a night of horror together in 2016. 

Universal Studios Hollywood
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Carrie actress put her own horror exposure to the test when these armed goblins came crawling around! 

Ron Mateo/Universal Studios Hollywood
Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

The "Blurred Lines" singer posed in fear for the camera when he and his model fiancé fled chainsaws galore in 2019.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Kendrick Lamar

This "HUMBLE" artist was feeling down to earth when he visited the Universal lot in 2019.

