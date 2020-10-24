Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Got Their Scare On at Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights

Everyone get ready to scream!
A lot of things have changed this year, but some traditions carry on in ways we least expect. What fall experience would be complete without a few Halloween screams? In honor of this upcoming spooky season, Universal Studios Orlando is bringing us a safe take on their typical Halloween Horror nights experience.
Starting now through Nov. 1, all guests at Universal Studios Orlando are invited to participate in two brand new mazes that are incorporated into the park—Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy.
The Bride of Frankenstein is stepping out of the shadows to claim vengeance for her fallen partner while a darker version of the Tooth Fairy is on the prowl to steal your teeth—by force! If this wasn't scary enough and you need more visuals, tune into this chilling sneak preview recently released on Monday, Oct. 19.
These frightful mazes are included with your daily admission into the park and guaranteed to scare the living daylights out of you.
Introduced to the Universal Orlando lot in 1991, Fright Nights—now called Halloween Horror Nights—revolutionized the scare game with three nights of terror and one main haunted house. Since then, this iconic evening tradition has expanded to four total locations across three different countries and more than 32 frightening nights of fun. So, it's no wonder it's attracted some of Hollywood's top talent to test their strength and get in on their fair share of screams.
Celebrate Halloween early by taking a look back at our favorite celebrity moments from Halloween Horror Nights! From Ariana Grande to Tyler Posey, Hollywood loves a visit to Universal's spooky theme park.
(E! and Universal Theme Parks are part of the NBCUniversal family)