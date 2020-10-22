Of Course B.J. Novak Had the Cutest Response to Mindy Kaling’s “How It Started” Meme

Kelly and Ryan forever! After The Office alum Mindy Kaling joined in on a viral meme challenge, of course it was her co-star B.J. Novak that had the best response.
Mindy poked a little fun at herself—or was it a humble brag?—when she shared her style transformation on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The comedian revealed her take on the challenge by sharing pictures of "How it started" on The Office set versus "How it's going" in her stunning yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2020 Oscars.
Mindy wrote, "So yeah, it's going pretty well. How about you?"
B.J. made our hearts melt when he commented on the post, "I like both." See, this is why we just can't stop rooting for these exes and friends! B.J. attended the Oscars alongside Mindy back in February, making his response all the more special.
Mindy has admitted their relationship has been "weird as hell" after they stopped dating in 2007.
The Inglourious Basterds actor is actually the godfather of Mindy's 2-year-old daughter Katherine "Kit" Kaling. And since Mindy gave birth to baby No. 2 during quarantine, B.J. has been spending tons of time with Mindy, along with Kit and newborn son Spencer.
"We're just redefining what it means and right now it just means he's in our pandemic pod, so he comes over all the time," Mindy told Good Morning America this month. "He's great with kids. And so it's been really nice to have his energy in the house."
The 41-year-old mom has said in the past, "The truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend."
During quarantine, Mindy kept busy writing the script for Legally Blonde 3 while keeping us all in the dark about her top-secret pregnancy.
She evidently hid her bump by using clever camera angles. A source told E! News, "Mindy actually hasn't been editing herself or her belly in any of her photos... She was careful to shoot from specific angles, so you couldn't tell she was pregnant."
After she announced Spencer's birth with a little help from Stephen Colbert, Mindy gave fans an update on her family of three. "His sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys)," she joked on Oct. 9. "It's been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I'm outnumbered now." The "single mom" has not yet revealed the father of either child.