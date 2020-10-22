Of Course B.J. Novak Had the Cutest Response to Mindy Kaling’s “How It Started” Meme

Related : Mindy Kaling Welcomes Baby No. 2

Kelly and Ryan forever! After The Office alum Mindy Kaling joined in on a viral meme challenge, of course it was her co-star B.J. Novak that had the best response.

Mindy poked a little fun at herself—or was it a humble brag?—when she shared her style transformation on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The comedian revealed her take on the challenge by sharing pictures of "How it started" on The Office set versus "How it's going" in her stunning yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2020 Oscars.

Mindy wrote, "So yeah, it's going pretty well. How about you?"

B.J. made our hearts melt when he commented on the post, "I like both." See, this is why we just can't stop rooting for these exes and friends! B.J. attended the Oscars alongside Mindy back in February, making his response all the more special.

Mindy has admitted their relationship has been "weird as hell" after they stopped dating in 2007.