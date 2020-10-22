Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

See Camila Cabello's Dramatic New Look After Losing Her "Short Hair Virginity"

In a surprise Instagram post, Camila Cabello showed off a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle. Keep scrolling to see the new cut.

By Mona Thomas Oct 22, 2020 8:04 PMTags
HairCouplesFifth HarmonyCamila CabelloShawn MendesTransformation
Related: Shawn Mendes Says All His Songs Are About Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is ready to change up her look. 

On Oct. 22, the singer took to Instagram to debut her new haircut. 

"LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!!" she wrote. "I've had long hair all my life it's TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY." She also tagged her longtime boyfriend Shawn Mendes as the photographer, so it's safe to say bae approves of the transformation. 

It's almost shocking to think the couple was combatting breakup rumors just last month. However, both stars continuously prove that they are going strong. 

On Sept. 30, Camila wrote a heartwarming post about her guy on Instagram

"The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now," the former Fifth Harmony member wrote. "@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart. [red heart emoji]."

photos
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Romance Rewind

And the love is clearly reciprocated. In the trailer for his documentary In Wonder, which released on Oct. 20, the "Treat You Better" singer said his girlfriend is the muse for all of his music

 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Never Dated His Famous Co-Stars

2

Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Honor Coyote Ugly at CMT Awards

3

K-Pop Star Irene Apologizes After Verbally Attacking Fashion Editor

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, ‘Everything's about you,'" Shawn said, recalling a conversation he had with Camila. "They're all, they have always been about you.' She goes, ‘What do you mean?' Like, they're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote."

 

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Never Dated His Famous Co-Stars

2

Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Honor Coyote Ugly at CMT Awards

3

K-Pop Star Irene Apologizes After Verbally Attacking Fashion Editor

4

Jill Duggar Cut Ties With the Duggars After Autonomy Was “Taken Away"

5

Christina Anstead Chooses to “Find Peace” After Ant Anstead Split

Latest News

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Defend Their Long-Distance Marriage

Of Course B.J. Novak Had the Cutest Response to Mindy Kaling’s Meme

See Camila Cabello's Dramatic Short New Look

Christina Anstead Chooses to “Find Peace” After Ant Anstead Split

Caterina Scorsone Pens Essay on Parenting Daughter With Down Syndrome

Exclusive

Clare and Dale Sneak Around in New Bachelorette Promo

Exclusive

Kevin Hart Talks Newborn Daughter & Why He's Calling The Rock for Cash