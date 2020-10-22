Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Pens Beautiful Essay on Parenting Daughter With Down Syndrome

On Grey's Anatomy, Caterina Scorsone fights to save patients' lives as Dr. Amelia Shepherd. But in a new personal essay for GoodMorningAmerica.com, the 39-year-old actress writes about a different kind of fight—the fight for opportunity, visibility and equity for her daughter Pippa, who has Down syndrome.

"Pippa has Down syndrome," Caterina writes in the piece, which she penned in honor of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. "But Pippa isn't Down syndrome. Pippa is Pippa."

For those who don't know the 3-year-old child, Caterina says she has "rainbow-colored eyes" and hair that's "like soft-spun caramel."

"She likes wearing dresses more than pants," the proud parent, who is also the mother to 8-year-old Eliza and 10-month-old Lucinda, continues. "She particularly likes dresses with moons and stars on them. She likes popcorn and Totoro and elephants. Pippa loves her big sister and her baby sister, too. She likes toast with butter, trampolining, and lip-syncing to Sia and the Sing soundtrack. Pippa likes the color red and does not like having her hair washed in the tub. She likes swimming and sign language and coconut water."