Maluma Reveals How He Personally Designed His Own 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards Look

After accepting the Spirit of Hope Award, Maluma explained how he designed his very own red carpet look for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Maluma is making a fashion statement with his latest award show looks. 

During the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Oct. 21, the singer captivated audiences when he performed and accepted the Spirit of Hope Award for his philanthropic efforts.

But in a surprise twist, Maluma exclusively revealed to E! News that he designed his looks to help celebrate the special event.

"For the Latin Billboards, the kids from my foundation and my family inspired me to get into the creative, visionary and fashion design mindset for my look," he shared. "I accepted an honorary award for my work with my foundation, so I thought it was right to design my own look." 

Maluma continued, "I wanted to have a color that represents purity and happiness with details that represent my brand with the pearl button accents with letters. I love pearls as they represent integrity and loyalty. I am loyal to working hard to help kids develop and accomplish their dreams in the arts."

During the award show, which aired on Telemundo, Maluma was recognized for helping at-risk youth achieve their dreams in art-related fields through his foundation , El Arte de Los Sueños (The Art of Dreams). 

Phraa

In his acceptance speech, the 26-year-old shared how grateful he was for the honor.

"I hope this award will serve as an inspiration for a new generation to create new causes," he shared in Spanish. "Thank you to the dreamers around the world, to my family, my mom, my sister and my dad."

During the award show, Maluma switched up his fashion when it was time to perform. He turned up the heat with a rendition of his chart-topping song, "Hawái."

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

"Working on my performance look with Pyer Moss was amazing," Maluma explained. "He presented a Bobby Brown '90s all white silk look for the intimate piano concept, which had me excited as everything was in the silk materials and embroidery in the fabric, with shiny stones to accent the mood lighting on stage. I love working with creatives like Pyer Moss that bring music, culture and influence together."

And as seen on Instagram, the musician went all out for the red carpet with a look that was ultimately seen when he accepted his award.

"For my carpet look, I wanted to go with ‘Rat Pack' meets Generation Z," the musician explained to E! News. "I love the Frank Sinatra suit era and I had the high shoulder blazer but added the long shorts with Nike Travis Scotts to keep it young, and fresh. The pearl accessories were perfect to bring in a modern day elegance through a new generation in fashion."

—Reporting by Linda Kim

