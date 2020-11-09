See Jennifer Lopez's Most Iconic Looks Through the Years

She's an icon for a reason!

Jennifer Lopez is being honored at this Sunday's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards with the Icon Award. To say this is a well-deserved acknowledgment would be the understatement of the decade. The actor, musician, producer and business woman's career has spanned multiple decades, forms and fashion trends, and she's not slowing down anytime soon.

When you think of Lopez, her incredible work is matched by her impeccable fashion statements. Everything from her lowcut sweeping gowns to more low-key track suits that she rocks when she's off stage, she makes anything look like its couture.

Before she receives the PCAs Icon Award this Sunday, Nov. 15, check out all of her most iconic looks. From that sexy Versace dress at the 200 Grammys to colorful ball gowns and statement-making looks at the Met Gala, one thing is for sure: no matter the rocks that she's got, she always kills it when it comes to fashion!